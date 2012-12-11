Behind-The-Scenes Photos Of Barack Obama's Historic November

Photo: White House via Flickr

White House photographer Pete Souza has posted a new crop of incredible pictures to the White House Flickr account, offering another intimate look at what was going on behind-the-scenes in the West Wing — and on the road — with President Barack Obama last month. As Souza’s photos show, November was a historic month for the president. After closing out the 2012 campaign with a decisive re-election win, Obama wasted no time returning to a jam-packed schedule, which included everything from a foreign policy trip to Southeast Asia, to pardoning a turkey and dealing with Hurricane Sandy and the fiscal cliff.



As usual, Souza has captured the best moments on camera.

