Behind-The-Scenes Photos Of Barack Obama's Historic November

Photo: White House via Flickr
White House photographer Pete Souza has posted a new crop of incredible pictures to the White House Flickr account, offering another intimate look at what was going on behind-the-scenes in the West Wing — and on the road — with President Barack Obama last month. As Souza’s photos show, November was a historic month for the president. After closing out the 2012 campaign with a decisive re-election win, Obama wasted no time returning to a jam-packed schedule, which included everything from a foreign policy trip to Southeast Asia, to pardoning a turkey and dealing with Hurricane Sandy and the fiscal cliff.
As usual, Souza has captured the best moments on camera.
Obama kisses a baby on the tarmac at the Denver International Airport Nov. 1, during one of his last campaign stops in Colorado.
(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
Obama takes a break from campaigning to lead a briefing on the response to Hurricane Sandy at FEMA headquarters on Nov. 3.
(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
Obama signs the Wall of Freedom at Mentor High School after a campaign stop in Mentor, Ohio on Nov. 3.
(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
Former President Bill Clinton sits in on a meeting with Obama, White House Chief of Staff Jack Lew, and senior advisors David Axelrod, and David Plouffe onboard Air Force One.
Also pictured: Justin Cooper. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
Obama greets First Lady Michelle Obama as she arrives in Des Moines, Iowa for the President's final campaign event on Nov. 5.
(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
Obama speaks to Republican challenger Mitt Romney on election night, as the latter calls to concede.
(Official White House Photo by Chuck Kennedy)
The First Family welcomes Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, on stage after Obama's election night speech in Chicago Nov. 6.
(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
Obama hugs his campaign manager, Jim Messina, during an unannounced stop at OFA headquarters on Nov. 7.
(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
Obama prepares to place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns in Arlington Cemetery in honour of Veterans' Day.
(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg points out areas affected by Hurricane Sandy on a map during an aerial tour of storm damage onboard Obama's helicopter Nov. 15.
Joining the President, from left, are: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Shaun Donovan; Secretary of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano; and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
Obama meets with Damien and Glenda Moore, New York residents whose two children died after being swept away during Hurricane Sandy.
(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
Obama greets residents on Cedar Grove Avenue in Staten Island during a walking tour of Sandy damage Nov. 15.
(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
Obama and Biden meet with senior advisors, including Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner and National Economic Council Director Gene Sperling, in the Oval Office Nov. 16.
Also pictured: Chief of Staff Jack Lew and Rob Nabors, Director of Legislative Affairs. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
Obama and Biden visit with Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, the former White House chief of staff, in the Outer Oval Office Nov. 16.
(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
Obama shakes hands with Rev. Al Sharpton after a meeting with progressive civic leaders at the White House Nov. 16.
(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
(Official White House Photo by Lawrence Jackson)
Obama and Clinton tour the Wat Pho Royal Monastery with Chaokun Suthee Thammanuwat, Dean, Faculty of Buddhism Assistant to the Abbot of Wat Phra Chetuphon, in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 18, 2012. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
Obama presents the King of Thailand with an album of photos of the King with U.S. Presidents and First Ladies dating back to Eisenhower.
Obama presents a gift to King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand during their meeting at Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 18, 2012. U.S. Ambassador to Thailand Kristie Kenney with Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton are seated at left. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
Pictured, from left, are: Danny Russel, Senior Director for Asian Affairs; Kurt Campbell, Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs; Clinton: Director of Communications Dan Pfeiffer; and Ben Rhodes, Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategic Communications. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
Obama greets Burmese opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi as he arrives at her home in Rangoon, Burma Nov. 19.
(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
Obama poses for a photo in front of the Shwedagon Pagoda in Rangoon, Burma. Visitors to the pagoda are required to remove their shoes and socks.
(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
Obama examines a unit coin given to him by a U.S. Marine at the U.S. Embassy in Rangoon, Burma Nov. 19.
(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
Obama meets with members of the Trans-Pacific Partnership during the U.S.-ASEAN Summit in Cambodia Nov. 20.
Taking part in the meeting, clockwise from the President, are; Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah; Prime Minister Mohammed Najib Abdul Razak of Malaysia; Prime Minister John Key of New Zealand; Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore; Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung of Vietnam; and Prime Minister Julia Gillard of Australia. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
Obama and Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao smile for photographers before a bilateral meeting at the U.S.-ASEAN Summit.
(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
Obama talks to National Security Advisor Tom Donilon before calling Egyptian President Mohammad Morsi from Air Force One Nov. 20.
(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
Obama and his daughters greet press in the Rose Garden before pardoning Cobbler, the 2012 National Thanksgiving Turkey.
(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
The whole Obama family — including Michelle Obama's brother Craig Robinson — volunteer at the Capitol Area Food Bank in Washington, D.C. Nov. 21.
(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
Michelle Obama gives children of military families a tour of the White House Christmas decorations Nov. 28.
(Official White House Photo by Chuck Kennedy)
Biden and Obama greet business leaders before a meeting on the fiscal cliff in the Roosevelt Room Nov. 28.
(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
Panetta, Energy Secretary Steven Chu, Clinton, and labour Secretary Hilda Solis sign copies of the official Cabinet photo.
Also pictured: Council of Economic Advisors Chair Alan Krueger. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
Pictured, from left, are: Alyssa Mastromonaco, Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations; Press Secretary Jay Carney; Senior Advisor Valerie Jarrett; Nancy-Ann DeParle, Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy; Director of Communications Dan Pfeiffer; Senior Advisor David Plouffe; Chief of Staff Jack Lew; Kathryn Ruemmler, Counsel to the President; Bruce Reed, Chief of Staff to the Vice President; Mark Childress, Deputy Chief of Staff for Planning; and Pete Rouse, Counselor to the President. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.