Obama Pays Citigroup A Visit

So what was President Barack Obama doing at Citigroup’s Park Avenue headquarters last night?

Around 6 p.m. the presidential limousine was spotted outside 399 Park Avenue and the building was on security lockdown. The visit was first noticed by Fox Business Network, although no one seems to know what the POTUS was doing at Citi.

Any clue?

Note, only the top executives offices are still at the Park Avenue building. Most Citi operations are run out of its lower Manhattan headquarters.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.