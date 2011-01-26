For, Like, The Millionth Time, Obama Is Going To Propose A Spending Freeze Tonight

According to Jake Tapper at ABC, Obama plans to support an earmarks ban and a budget freeze during his State Of The Union speech tonight.
Forgive us for laughing. We’ve seen ths headline a million times, and we really thought this was already official policy.
Up next: Liberal bloggers get outraged!
Here he was last year calling for the same thing.
