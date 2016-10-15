Obama to Paul Ryan: US missile strikes on Yemen 'necessary and appropriate'

President Obama sent a letter on Friday to Speaker of the House Paul Ryan justifying his decision to authorise a missile strike on targets in Yemen.

“On October 12, 2016, at my direction,” the letter reads, “U.S. Armed Forces conducted missile strikes on radar facilities in Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen. Initial assessments show that the radar facilities were destroyed by the strikes.”

Obama goes on to justify that the strikes were taken “in self-defence, as necessary and appropriate, to address further threats.”

Iranian-backed Houthi militants were believed to have been behind two attempted missile attacks against US Navy warships in the Red Sea on October 9 and 12. At the start of the month, Houthi militants successfully carried out a missile attack against a former US Navy ship that was being operated by the United Arab Emirates.

Obama finished his letter to Ryan by stating that the document was intended to keep Congress “fully informed, consistent with the War Powers Resolution.”

You can read the full letter below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.