Obama On The Knicks: You Guys Will Come Back... Sometime

President Obama was asked on The View today for his opinion on which team would win the NBA title. He gave the very presidential answer of not answering the question.



Obama did, however, take a jab at the Knicks after Whoopi Goldberg asked him to help out her hometown team.

Watch Obama talk about potential NBA champs while taking a swipe at the New York Knicks below:

