Obama On Sony Hack: People Should 'Go To The Movies'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama says his administration is taking the cyberattack against Sony studios seriously. He says people should “go to the movies.”

Sony said Wednesday it was cancelling the Dec. 25 release of “The Interview” after many theatres said they would hold off on screening the film.

Threats have been made against theatres planning to show the film, a comedy about a plot to assassinate North Korea’s leader.

A U.S. official speaking on condition of anonymity said federal investigators have connected North Korea to the hacking.

Obama told ABC News in an interview Wednesday that the administration will be “vigilant” and will alert the public if there is evidence of a “serious and credible” threat.

But for now, Obama says: “My recommendation would be that people go to the movies.”

