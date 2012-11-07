OBAMA ON REDDIT: 'I Need You To Vote'

Barack Obama is on Reddit asking people to vote, right now:



I want to thank you all again for the reception you gave me in August for my AMA. Good questions. Definitely not bad.

I’m checking in because polls will start closing in this election in just a few hours, and I need you to vote.

Millions of Americans have stepped up in support of this campaign over the last 19 months, and today we decide what the next four years look like — but only if we show up.

I ask that you go out there and cast your vote, whatever your political persuasion.

You can confirm your polling location here:

https://www.barackobama.com/lookup

If you’ve voted already, don’t stop there — spread the word to your friends, roommates, and neighbours. Think of it as upvoting.

