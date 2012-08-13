OBAMA: Paul Ryan Is An 'Articulate Spokesman' For A Vision 'I Fundamentally Disagree With'

Photo: AP

At a fundraiser in Chicago today, President Barack Obama officially welcomed Paul Ryan to the 2012 campaign but lumped him with Mitt Romney as someone whose vision “I fundamentally disagree with.”Here’s what Obama said of Ryan, per the pool report:



Obama refers to the entry of Paul Ryan into the 2012 race at his first public event of the day.

He referenced Ryan after complaining about the “top down” economics of Republicans in Washington.

“This kind of top down economics is central to Governor Romney and it is central to his running mate,” Obama said.

“Just yesterday, my opponent chose his running mate, the ideological leader of Republicans in Congress. Mr Paul Ryan. I want to congratulate Mr Ryan. I know him, I welcome him to the race.”

“He is a decent man, he is a family man, he is an articulate spokesman for Governor Romney’s vision but it is a vision that I fundamentally disagree with.”

Obama and Ryan have scuffled in the past. On Saturday, the Obama campaign sent out a fundraising email that called Ryan’s budget proposal “radical.”

