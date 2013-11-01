Watch President Obama Promise 23 Times That You Can Keep Your Health Plan Under Obamacare

New York Magazine has put together a supercut of President Obama promising that, under the Affordable Care Act, if you like your health plan, you can keep it. 20-three times in all from 2008 to 2010.

Usually, the president used the same formulation: A variation on “If you like your plan, you can keep your plan.” But New York also found this quote from September 2010: “If you’re happy with what you’ve got, nobody’s changing it.” This does not wash with the White House’s recent excuse that Obamacare didn’t change your plan, insurance companies did.

