Obama Doesn't Know How People Like Mourdock 'Come Up With These Ideas'

During an appearance on the “Tonight Show” Wednesday, President Obama condemned Indiana Republican Senate nominee Richard Mourdock’s recent comments claiming pregnancies from rape are part of God’s plan.



“I don’t know how these guys come up with these ideas,” Obama said. “Let me make a very simple proposition. Rape is rape. It is a crime. And so these various distinctions about rape don’t make too much sense to me — don’t make any sense to me. The second thing this underscores, though, is this is exactly why you don’t want a bunch of politicians, mostly male, making decisions about women’s health care decisions.”

The wide-ranging interview hit on the Euro crisis, the war in Afghanistan and Secretary of Sate Hillary Clinton’s tenure in the administration. On the World Series, Obama said: “I didn’t want to let Detroit go bankrupt. In this particular World Series, I may be a little partial.”

And on Donald Trump’s escapades, Obama joked that it dates back to when they were growing up together in Kenya. “We had constant run-ins on the soccer field. He wasn’t very good, resented it. When we finally moved to America, I thought it would be over.”

