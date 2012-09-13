President Obama Speaks On The Libya And Egypt Attacks: 'Justice Will Be Done'

Please enable Javascript to watch this videoPresident Barack Obama is addressing the attacks on U.S. missions in Egypt and Libya, which have left four dead, including the U.S. Ambassador to Libya.



“There is absolutely no justification to this type of senseless violence — none,” Obama said from the Rose Garden at the White House.

Obama said that the attacks will “not break the bonds” between the United States and Libya.

He called Chris Stevens, the U.S. ambassador who was killed in the protests, “a role model to all who worked with him and to the young diplomats who aspire to walk in his footsteps.”

“As Americans, let us never, ever forget that our freedom is only sustained because there are people that are wiling to fight for it, to stand up for it, and in some cases lay down their lives for it,” Obama said. “No acts of terror will shake the resolve of this great nation.”

Obama did not take questions, and did not respond to Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, who repeated his criticism of the administration’s response to the attacks just a few minutes before the president started speaking.

Earlier, the president issued a statement. Here’s his full statement from this morning:

I strongly condemn the outrageous attack on our diplomatic facility in Benghazi, which took the lives of four Americans, including Ambassador Chris Stevens. Right now, the American people have the families of those we lost in our thoughts and prayers. They exemplified America’s commitment to freedom, justice, and partnership with nations and people around the globe, and stand in stark contrast to those who callously took their lives.

I have directed my Administration to provide all necessary resources to support the security of our personnel in Libya, and to increase security at our diplomatic posts around the globe. While the United States rejects efforts to denigrate the religious beliefs of others, we must all unequivocally oppose the kind of senseless violence that took the lives of these public servants.

On a personal note, Chris was a courageous and exemplary representative of the United States. Throughout the Libyan revolution, he selflessly served our country and the Libyan people at our mission in Benghazi. As Ambassador in Tripoli, he has supported Libya’s transition to democracy. His legacy will endure wherever human beings reach for liberty and justice. I am profoundly grateful for his service to my Administration, and deeply saddened by this loss.

The brave Americans we lost represent the extraordinary service and sacrifices that our civilians make every day around the globe. As we stand united with their families, let us now redouble our own efforts to carry their work forward.

