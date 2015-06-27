OBAMA: 'Love wins'

President Barack Obama reacted Friday to the Supreme Court’s decision that legalizes gay marriage nationwide:

Today is a big step in our march toward equality. Gay and lesbian couples now have the right to marry, just like anyone else. #LoveWins

— President Obama (@POTUS) June 26, 2015

Justice Anthony Kennedy issued the majority opinion in the 5-4 ruling, which found that the 14th Amendment requires a state to licence a marriage between two people of the same sex.

