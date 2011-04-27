Obama Calls For An End To Oil And Gas Tax Breaks Hours After Boehner Says They Need To Pay "Their Fair Share"

Photo: Facebook

President Obama has written a letter to Congress calling for an end to oil and gas tax breaks, according to The Hill.”One of those steps is to end unwarranted tax breaks to the oil and gas companies and invest that revenue into clean energy to reduce our dependence on foreign oil,” Obama wrote.



His comments come just hours after Republican Speaker of the House said he would be willing to cut tax breaks to oil and gas companies.

Boehner told ABC News (via Politico) oil and gas companies are “gonna pay their fair share in taxes and they should.”‘

Oil and gas company profits are set to soar, and with gas prices now above $4 in several states, this issue is likely to be front and centre as both parties attempt to score political points.

Don’t miss: The 15 most expensive places to buy gas in the world >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.