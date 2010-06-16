Oh Boy: Obama's Solution Is To Name An "Oil Czar"

Obama will name an Oil Czar tonight in his live televized address (via Hot Air).



We have no idea who it will be, but Press Secretary Robert Gibbs assures us it will be “somebody that will be in charge of a recovery plan, putting a recovery plan together…. when we get past the cleanup and response phase of the disaster.”

The Oil Czar will join the ranks of nearly 30 others czars in Obama’s increasingly technocratic regime.

Drug Czar Name: Gil Kerlikowske Boring Title: Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy Resume Highlights: Chief of Police in Fort Pierce, Florida, Port St. Lucie, Florida, and in Seattle; Royal Trivia: In 2004, Kerlikowske decided to get tasered in front of reporters to show that the stun gun was non-lethal. Climate Czar Name: Todd Stern Boring Title: Special Envoy for Climate Change Resume Highlights: Assistant to the President and Staff Secretary in the White House (1993-1998); Lawyer. Royal Quote: 'The time for denial, delay and dispute is over.' (Jan. 26, 2009) Information Czar Name: Vivek Kundra Boring Title: Federal Chief Information Officer Resume Highlights: Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for the District of Columbia; Royal Trivia: Shoplifted four shirts, worth $33.50 each, from J.C. Penney in 1996. Regulatory Czar Name: Cass Sunstein Boring Title: Director of the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs Resume Highlights: Law Professor (Chicago Law School; Harvard Law School); Prolific Writer (35 books). Royal Trivia: Sunstein brought his dog Rhodesian Ridgeback, Perry, to keep himself entertained on a CNN interview, one of his countless media appearances during the Clinton impeachment hearings. He dated philosopher Martha Nussbaum, and married journalist and writer Samantha Power. Sudan Czar Name: J. Scott Gration Boring Title: Special Envoy to Sudan Resume Highlights: U.S. Air Force Major General (1974-2006) Royal Trivia: Gration grew up in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where his parents worked as missionaries. His family was evacuated three times and became refugees during the Congo Crisis in the early 1960s. Economic Czar Name: Paul Volcker Boring Title: Chairman of the Economic Recovery Advisory Board Resume Highlights: Chairman of the Federal Reserve under Presidents Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan (1979-1987) Royal Trivia: Volcker is an avid fly-fisherman: 'The greatest strategic error of my adult life was to take my wife to Maine on our honeymoon on a fly-fishing trip,' he recounted. He is also known as 'Tall Paul' for his height of 6 feet 7 inches. TARP Czar Name: Herb Allison Boring Title: Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Financial Stability Resume Highlights: Various positions at Merrill Lynch for almost 30 years. President and CEO of Fannie Mae since 2008. Royal Trivia: Allison was nicknamed Herbicides for firing 500 employees, or about 8 per cent of the work force at TIAA-CREF (Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association - College Retirement Equities Fund), when he became the president of the company in 2002. While at Merrill, he accepted numerous of foreign postings -- at Paris, London, and Tehran. Weapons Czar Name: Ashton Carter Boring Title: Under Secretary of defence for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics Resume Highlights: Faculty Member at Harvard; Assistant Secretary of defence for International Security Policy (1993-1996); member of defence Science Board. Royal Trivia: Graduated summa cum laude in physics and in medieval history from Yale University, Phi Beta Kappa. Border Czar Name: Alan Bersin Boring Title: Assistant Secretary for International Affairs and Special Representative for Border Affairs Resume Highlights: Secretary of Education(California State); Superintendent (San Diego Schools); Attorney General's Southwest Border Representative. Royal Trivia: All-star linebacker at Harvard; Rhodes Scholar at Oxford (where he met Bill Clinton); Law graduate from Yale (where he met Hilary Rodham). Terrorism Czar Name: John Brennan Boring Title: Deputy National Security Adviser for Homeland Security Resume Highlights: Chairman of the Intelligence and National Security Alliance; CIA Deputy Executive Director (among other numerous positions at CIA). Royal Trivia: Fluent in Arabic, Brennan once confronted a top Iranian spy in the streets of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Energy Czar Name: Carol Browner Boring Title: Assistant to the President for Energy and Climate Change Resume Highlights: Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (1993-2001); Legislative Director for Tennessee Senator Al Gore (1988-1991). Royal Trivia: Browner's income is reported to be between $1 million and $5 million, mostly from lobbying firm Downey McGrath Group, Inc., where her husband, Thomas Downey, is a principal. The husband-wife team unsuccessfully pushed for Dubai Ports World to take over U.S. ports. She has received Outstanding Mother of the Year Award, and Glamour magazine's Woman of the Year Award. Faith-based Czar Name: Joshua DuBois Boring Title: Director of the Office of Faith Based and neighbourhood Partnerships Resume Highlights: Fellow in the Office of U.S. Representative Charles Rangel; Royal Trivia: DuBois applied to join Obama's U.S. Senate campaign, but he was first rejected. He went down to Obama's offices and convinced the staff to interview him. Commemorating the 41 bullets NYC policeman used to kill unarmed Guinean immigrant Amadou Diallo, DuBois stood for 41 hours in front of a Martin Luther King, Jr. memorial in Boston. Urban Affairs Czar Name: Adolfo Carrion, Jr. Boring Title: Director of the White House Office of Urban Affairs Resume Highlights: Borough President of The Bronx (2002-2009); NYC Councilmember (1998-2001) Royal Trivia: His favourite restaurants are Roberto's in Bronx's Little Italy, and Sofrito on Manhattan's Upper East Side. WMD Czar Name: Gary Samore Boring Title: Coordinator for the Prevention of WMD Proliferation and Terrorism Resume Highlights: V.P. at the Council on Foreign Relations; Senior Director at National Security Council (1996-2000) Royal Trivia: Samore and his family were staying at Mumbia's Taj Mahal Hotel when terror attacks swallowed the city in November 2008. They barely survived making their way out through the smoke and flames of the burning hotel. Health Czar Name: Nancy-Ann DeParle Boring Title: Director of the White House Office of Health Reform Resume Highlights: Worked at Office of Management and Budget; Director of the Health Care Financing Administration (1997-2000). Royal Trivia: Married to Jason DeParle, a correspondent at the New York Times' Washington Bureau. Mideast Policy Czar Name: Dennis Ross Boring Title: Special Adviser for the Persian Gulf and Southwest Asia Resume Highlights: Special Middle East Coordinator (1993-2000) Royal Trivia: Ross co-founded the Kol Shalom synagogue in Rockville, Maryland in 2002. Great Lakes Czar Name: Cameron Davis Boring Title: Special advisor to the U.S. EPA overseeing its Great Lakes restoration plan Resume Highlights: Clinical Assistant Law Professor at University of Michigan Law School; Litigating attorney. Royal Trivia: Davis tries to swim in Lake Michigan at least three times a week, but only when it's warm enough. Car Czar Name: Ed Montgomery Boring Title: Director of Recovery for Auto Communities and Workers Resume Highlights: Dean of the University of Maryland College of behavioural and Social Sciences (2003-2009); Deputy Secretary and COO at the U.S. Department of labour (1997-2001). Royal Trivia: His hobbies are scuba diving, rugby, squash, running and reading. Mideast Peace Czar Name: George Mitchell Boring Title: Special Envoy to the Middle East Resume Highlights: Chairman of Walt Disney Co. (2003-2007); Special Envoy to Ireland (1995-2000); U.S. Senator (Maine-D) (1980-1995) and U.S. Senate Majority Leader (1989-1995). Royal Trivia: Served as an altar boy at St. Joseph's Maronite Church in Maine. Technology Czar Name: Aneesh Chopra Boring Title: Chief Technology Officer Resume Highlights: Virginia's Secretary of Technology Royal Trivia: His parents made him do 20 pages of maths problems a day before playing with friends...in first grade. AIDS Czar Name: Jeffrey Crowley Boring Title: Director of the Office of National AIDS Policy Resume Highlights: Senior Research Scholar at Georgetown University; Deputy Executive Director for Programs at the National Association of People with AIDS (NAPWA). Royal Trivia: Crowley joined the Peace Corp as a volunteer teacher at the Nsongweni High School in Swaziland from 1988 to 1991. Stimulus Accountability Czar Name: Earl Devaney Boring Title: Chair of the Recovery Act Transparency and Accountability Board Resume Highlights: Inspector General for the Department of the Interior (1999-);Special Agent-in-Charge of the Fraud Division (1970-1991). Royal Trivia: Early in his secret service career, Devaney had a scary moment -- a deranged woman mistook Devaney for President Gerald R. Ford, and shot at him. She missed. Pay Czar Name: Kenneth Feinberg Boring Title: Special Master on executive pay Resume Highlights: Special Master of the U.S. Government's 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund; Lawyer. Royal Trivia: Feinberg showed interest in acting at an early age, performing comedy skits in grammar school and starring in high-school plays. Guantanamo Closure Czar Name: Danny Fried Boring Title: Special envoy to oversee the closure of the detention centre at Guantanamo Bay Resume Highlights: Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs (2005-2009); Ambassador to Poland (1997-2000). Royal Trivia: Fried is fluent in Polish. Afghanistan Czar Name: Richard Holbrooke Boring Title: Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan Resume Highlights: U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations (1999-2001); Assistant Secretary of State in Asia (1977--1981) and in Europe (1994--1996). Royal Trivia: Holbrooke was born to Jewish parents who brought him up in the Quaker religious movement. His third wife, journalist Kati Marton, is also Jewish but was raised Roman Catholic. Science Czar Name: John Holdren Boring Title: Assistant to the President for Science and Technology, Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, and Co-Chair of the President's Council of Advisers on Science and Technology Resume Highlights: Professor of Environmental Policy at Harvard, among other academic positions. Royal Trivia: Holdren has written around 300 articles and papers, and about 20 books or book-length reports. War Czar Name: Lt. Gen. Douglas Lute Boring Title: Assistant to the President and Deputy National Security Advisor for Iraq and Afghanistan Resume Highlights: Served in Bosnia and the 1991 Gulf War; Appointed as the 'War Czar' by President George W. Bush in 2007. Royal Trivia: Lute is a graduate of United States Military Academy at West Point, and has an MPA from Harvard University.

