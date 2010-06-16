Oh Boy: Obama's Solution Is To Name An "Oil Czar"

Obama will name an Oil Czar tonight in his live televized address (via Hot Air).
We have no idea who it will be, but Press Secretary Robert Gibbs assures us it will be “somebody that will be in charge of a recovery plan, putting a recovery plan together…. when we get past the cleanup and response phase of the disaster.”
The Oil Czar will join the ranks of nearly 30 others czars in Obama’s increasingly technocratic regime.
Name: Gil Kerlikowske
Boring Title: Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy
Resume Highlights: Chief of Police in Fort Pierce, Florida, Port St. Lucie, Florida, and in Seattle;
Royal Trivia: In 2004, Kerlikowske decided to get tasered in front of reporters to show that the stun gun was non-lethal.
Name: Todd Stern
Boring Title: Special Envoy for Climate Change
Resume Highlights: Assistant to the President and Staff Secretary in the White House (1993-1998); Lawyer.
Royal Quote: 'The time for denial, delay and dispute is over.' (Jan. 26, 2009)
Name: Vivek Kundra
Boring Title: Federal Chief Information Officer
Resume Highlights: Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for the District of Columbia;
Royal Trivia: Shoplifted four shirts, worth $33.50 each, from J.C. Penney in 1996.
Name: Cass Sunstein
Boring Title: Director of the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs
Resume Highlights: Law Professor (Chicago Law School; Harvard Law School); Prolific Writer (35 books).
Royal Trivia: Sunstein brought his dog Rhodesian Ridgeback, Perry, to keep himself entertained on a CNN interview, one of his countless media appearances during the Clinton impeachment hearings.
He dated philosopher Martha Nussbaum, and married journalist and writer Samantha Power.
Name: J. Scott Gration
Boring Title: Special Envoy to Sudan
Resume Highlights: U.S. Air Force Major General (1974-2006)
Royal Trivia: Gration grew up in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where his parents worked as missionaries. His family was evacuated three times and became refugees during the Congo Crisis in the early 1960s.
Name: Paul Volcker
Boring Title: Chairman of the Economic Recovery Advisory Board
Resume Highlights: Chairman of the Federal Reserve under Presidents Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan (1979-1987)
Royal Trivia: Volcker is an avid fly-fisherman: 'The greatest strategic error of my adult life was to take my wife to Maine on our honeymoon on a fly-fishing trip,' he recounted.
He is also known as 'Tall Paul' for his height of 6 feet 7 inches.
Name: Herb Allison
Boring Title: Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Financial Stability
Resume Highlights: Various positions at Merrill Lynch for almost 30 years. President and CEO of Fannie Mae since 2008.
Royal Trivia: Allison was nicknamed Herbicides for firing 500 employees, or about 8 per cent of the work force at TIAA-CREF (Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association - College Retirement Equities Fund), when he became the president of the company in 2002.
While at Merrill, he accepted numerous of foreign postings -- at Paris, London, and Tehran.
Name: Ashton Carter
Boring Title: Under Secretary of defence for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics
Resume Highlights: Faculty Member at Harvard; Assistant Secretary of defence for International Security Policy (1993-1996); member of defence Science Board.
Royal Trivia: Graduated summa cum laude in physics and in medieval history from Yale University, Phi Beta Kappa.
Name: Alan Bersin
Boring Title: Assistant Secretary for International Affairs and Special Representative for Border Affairs
Resume Highlights: Secretary of Education(California State); Superintendent (San Diego Schools); Attorney General's Southwest Border Representative.
Royal Trivia: All-star linebacker at Harvard; Rhodes Scholar at Oxford (where he met Bill Clinton); Law graduate from Yale (where he met Hilary Rodham).
Name: John Brennan
Boring Title: Deputy National Security Adviser for Homeland Security
Resume Highlights: Chairman of the Intelligence and National Security Alliance; CIA Deputy Executive Director (among other numerous positions at CIA).
Royal Trivia: Fluent in Arabic, Brennan once confronted a top Iranian spy in the streets of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Name: Carol Browner
Boring Title: Assistant to the President for Energy and Climate Change
Resume Highlights: Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (1993-2001); Legislative Director for Tennessee Senator Al Gore (1988-1991).
Royal Trivia: Browner's income is reported to be between $1 million and $5 million, mostly from lobbying firm Downey McGrath Group, Inc., where her husband, Thomas Downey, is a principal. The husband-wife team unsuccessfully pushed for Dubai Ports World to take over U.S. ports.
She has received Outstanding Mother of the Year Award, and Glamour magazine's Woman of the Year Award.
Name: Joshua DuBois
Boring Title: Director of the Office of Faith Based and neighbourhood Partnerships
Resume Highlights: Fellow in the Office of U.S. Representative Charles Rangel;
Royal Trivia: DuBois applied to join Obama's U.S. Senate campaign, but he was first rejected. He went down to Obama's offices and convinced the staff to interview him.
Commemorating the 41 bullets NYC policeman used to kill unarmed Guinean immigrant Amadou Diallo, DuBois stood for 41 hours in front of a Martin Luther King, Jr. memorial in Boston.
Name: Adolfo Carrion, Jr.
Boring Title: Director of the White House Office of Urban Affairs
Resume Highlights: Borough President of The Bronx (2002-2009); NYC Councilmember (1998-2001)
Royal Trivia: His favourite restaurants are Roberto's in Bronx's Little Italy, and Sofrito on Manhattan's Upper East Side.
Name: Gary Samore
Boring Title: Coordinator for the Prevention of WMD Proliferation and Terrorism
Resume Highlights: V.P. at the Council on Foreign Relations; Senior Director at National Security Council (1996-2000)
Royal Trivia: Samore and his family were staying at Mumbia's Taj Mahal Hotel when terror attacks swallowed the city in November 2008. They barely survived making their way out through the smoke and flames of the burning hotel.
Name: Nancy-Ann DeParle
Boring Title: Director of the White House Office of Health Reform
Resume Highlights: Worked at Office of Management and Budget; Director of the Health Care Financing Administration (1997-2000).
Royal Trivia: Married to Jason DeParle, a correspondent at the New York Times' Washington Bureau.
Name: Cameron Davis
Boring Title: Special advisor to the U.S. EPA overseeing its Great Lakes restoration plan
Resume Highlights: Clinical Assistant Law Professor at University of Michigan Law School; Litigating attorney.
Royal Trivia: Davis tries to swim in Lake Michigan at least three times a week, but only when it's warm enough.
Name: Ed Montgomery
Boring Title: Director of Recovery for Auto Communities and Workers
Resume Highlights: Dean of the University of Maryland College of behavioural and Social Sciences (2003-2009); Deputy Secretary and COO at the U.S. Department of labour (1997-2001).
Royal Trivia: His hobbies are scuba diving, rugby, squash, running and reading.
Name: George Mitchell
Boring Title: Special Envoy to the Middle East
Resume Highlights: Chairman of Walt Disney Co. (2003-2007); Special Envoy to Ireland (1995-2000); U.S. Senator (Maine-D) (1980-1995) and U.S. Senate Majority Leader (1989-1995).
Royal Trivia: Served as an altar boy at St. Joseph's Maronite Church in Maine.
Name: Aneesh Chopra
Boring Title: Chief Technology Officer
Resume Highlights: Virginia's Secretary of Technology
Royal Trivia: His parents made him do 20 pages of maths problems a day before playing with friends...in first grade.
Name: Jeffrey Crowley
Boring Title: Director of the Office of National AIDS Policy
Resume Highlights: Senior Research Scholar at Georgetown University; Deputy Executive Director for Programs at the National Association of People with AIDS (NAPWA).
Royal Trivia: Crowley joined the Peace Corp as a volunteer teacher at the Nsongweni High School in Swaziland from 1988 to 1991.
Name: Earl Devaney
Boring Title: Chair of the Recovery Act Transparency and Accountability Board
Resume Highlights: Inspector General for the Department of the Interior (1999-);Special Agent-in-Charge of the Fraud Division (1970-1991).
Royal Trivia: Early in his secret service career, Devaney had a scary moment -- a deranged woman mistook Devaney for President Gerald R. Ford, and shot at him. She missed.
Name: Kenneth Feinberg
Boring Title: Special Master on executive pay
Resume Highlights: Special Master of the U.S. Government's 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund; Lawyer.
Royal Trivia: Feinberg showed interest in acting at an early age, performing comedy skits in grammar school and starring in high-school plays.
Name: Danny Fried
Boring Title: Special envoy to oversee the closure of the detention centre at Guantanamo Bay
Resume Highlights: Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs (2005-2009); Ambassador to Poland (1997-2000).
Royal Trivia: Fried is fluent in Polish.
Name: Richard Holbrooke
Boring Title: Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan
Resume Highlights: U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations (1999-2001); Assistant Secretary of State in Asia (1977--1981) and in Europe (1994--1996).
Royal Trivia: Holbrooke was born to Jewish parents who brought him up in the Quaker religious movement. His third wife, journalist Kati Marton, is also Jewish but was raised Roman Catholic.
Name: John Holdren
Boring Title: Assistant to the President for Science and Technology, Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, and Co-Chair of the President's Council of Advisers on Science and Technology
Resume Highlights: Professor of Environmental Policy at Harvard, among other academic positions.
Royal Trivia: Holdren has written around 300 articles and papers, and about 20 books or book-length reports.
Name: Lt. Gen. Douglas Lute
Boring Title: Assistant to the President and Deputy National Security Advisor for Iraq and Afghanistan
Resume Highlights: Served in Bosnia and the 1991 Gulf War; Appointed as the 'War Czar' by President George W. Bush in 2007.
Royal Trivia: Lute is a graduate of United States Military Academy at West Point, and has an MPA from Harvard University.
