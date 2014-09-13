An Obama Official Made A Disturbing Geography Error The Same Day They Announced War With ISIS

Amanda Macias

On the same day President Obama told the nation that America is going back to war in Iraq, a senior administration official confused the geography of the region while giving background information on a conference call.

Here is the error (and here is full transcript of the call):

Official statement syriaWhite House Office of the Press Secretary

Um, no.

Saudia arabia and syria border?Google Maps

Tom Anderson, the director of the Government Integrity Project at the National League and Policy Center, tweeted out the official’s mistake on Thursday with a picture of a map.

The senior administration official who made the mistake was not named.

“The administration official is now probably glad he was not identified,” the National League and Policy Center said in a blog post.

