An Obama Official Made A Disturbing Geography Error The Same Day They Announced War With ISIS

On the same day President Obama told the nation that America is going back to war in Iraq, a senior administration official confused the geography of the region while giving background information on a conference call.

Here is the error (and here is full transcript of the call):

Um, no.

Tom Anderson, the director of the Government Integrity Project at the National League and Policy Center, tweeted out the official’s mistake on Thursday with a picture of a map.

The senior administration official who made the mistake was not named.

“The administration official is now probably glad he was not identified,” the National League and Policy Center said in a blog post.

