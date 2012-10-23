As Debate Begins, Obama's Odds Of Getting Reelected Have Plunged Below 60%

For the past two months, Barack Obama’s chances of getting reelected have generally vacillated between 60% and 70% on Intrade and other gambling markets.



Before the first debate, these odds hit a peak of nearly 80%… and they’ve been falling ever since.

Today, Obama’s odds fell below 60% on Intrade for the first time since August.

As the candidates prepare to begin the third and final debate, Obama’s odds stand at 59.7%.

Photo: Intrade

