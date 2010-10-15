Here's What Obama Was Really Up To In The Past Two Weeks

President Barack Obama fist-bumps Vice President Joe Biden, as Senior Advisor Valerie Jarrett looks on, before a meeting in the Oval Office, Sept. 16, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
Photo: White House flickr
Obama’s October has been busy so far – filled with talking to Hollywood stars, signing globes and making a surprise visit to a Wisconsin high school. But even amidst all the chaos, it’s good to know that America’s president still makes time for a good ole fashioned fist-bump.
Obama will be asking Congress to approve a $50 proposal to improve nation's roads, railways and air systems this month.
Talking to California Governor Schwarzenegger, who recently announced that he believes the president will win a second term
Obama speaks with advisors before his first face-to-face meeting with President Calderon of Columbia
Making the rounds in New York: Michelle Obama held a luncheon at Blue Hill at Stone Barns, NY for all the spouses of UN members .
Making the rounds in New York: Obama hosted a reception for visiting heads of state at the American Museum of Natural History in New York
Meeting with insurance commissioners to discuss implementation issues related to the new health care reform law.
Joking with National Economic Council Director Larry Summers, who is rumoured to be leaving the administration after the mid-term elections
Obama stands camera ready as he is taped at the Pennsylvannia Convention centre, where he has been campaigning for Rep. Joe Sestak's Senate Bid
Sitting with his speechwriter, 26-year-old Jon Favreau, who has been writing the president's speeches since his bid for president.
American Leaders' Legacy: The signatures of Obama, Bush and Bush, Sr. are sprawled across North America on a globe in the White House. No Clinton?
Obama and Biden wait for their cues before making a press statement at the White House's Rose Garden
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.