Here's What Obama Was Really Up To In The Past Two Weeks

President Barack Obama fist-bumps Vice President Joe Biden, as Senior Advisor Valerie Jarrett looks on, before a meeting in the Oval Office, Sept. 16, 2010. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

Photo: White House flickr

Obama’s October has been busy so far – filled with talking to Hollywood stars, signing globes and making a surprise visit to a Wisconsin high school. But even amidst all the chaos, it’s good to know that America’s president still makes time for a good ole fashioned fist-bump.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.