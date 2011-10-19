OBAMA: 'Occupy Wall Street' Is "Not That Different" From The Tea Party

During an interview set to air tonight on ABC News President Obama told Jake Tapper that Occupy Wall St. is “not that different” than the Tea Party:



“I understand the frustrations being expressed in those protests…In some ways, they’re not that different from some of the protests that we saw coming from the Tea Party.

Both on the left and the right, I think people feel separated from their government. They feel that their institutions aren’t looking out for them.”

Full interview here >>>

