Obama trolls Trump, says Obamacare is more popular that the current president

Former President Barack Obama took a swipe at his successor during a private even Thursday, noting that polls have shown the Affordable Care Act to be more popular than President Donald Trump.

A person who attended the event paraphrased Obama’s comments to CNN, saying Obama told the audience in Manhattan that the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, is more popular than the current president.

Recent polling has shown that Obamacare has hit its highest popularity ever, drawing the support of 55% of Americans in a Gallup survey on April 4.

In comparison, the most recent reading on Trump’s approval rating from Gallup on Thursday sat at 43%, with 52% disapproving of the president’s handling of his job.

Trump is on track to be the most unpopular president through his first 100 days in modern history.

Meanwhile, the GOP’s bill to replace Obamacare, the American Health Care Act, has been shown to be much more unpopular in contrast, drawing as little as 17% support in a recent Quinnipiac poll.

Republicans updated their new plan this week with an amendment whose provisions also appear to be unpopular. The AHCA was pulled from a House floor vote in March, and the revised version has not yet received a vote.

