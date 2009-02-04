Tom Daschle, Nancy Killefer Withdraw Nominations

If you’re up for a big important economy job like Treausry Secretary it’s ok to have messed up on your taxes. Anything lower and you’re gone. Two of Obama’s cabinet nominees, Tom Daschle (Health and Human Services) and Nancy Killefer (chief performance officer) withdrew today due to tax issues. Either they messed up on them, or purposefully avoided paying them or something in between. If Obama is going to raise taxes at some point in the future, it won’t look very good to have a team full of people branded as cheats.



Daschle, who had already apologized hoping that would make the issue go away, would likely have been very hand on with respect to expanding coverage. James Pethokoukis at US News & World Report even wondered whether he might kill the Republican party, as a generation of people who get medical services from the government would be unlikely to ever vote in a small government party. Guess that issue is tabled at least for a few more days.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.