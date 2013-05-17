Obama Got Asked About Comparisons To Richard Nixon During His Press Conference

President Barack Obama would not engage a reporter who asked him about comparisons to Richard Nixon over the Department of Justice’s recent obtaining of phone records from Associated Press journalists.



“How do you feel about comparisons by some of your critics of this week’s scandals to those that happened under the Nixon administration?” the reporter asked at Obama’s joint press conference with Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan

“Well, I’ll let you guys engage in those comparisons,” Obama said, smirking. “You can go ahead and read the history, I think, and draw your own conclusions.

“My concern is making sure that if there’s a problem in the government, that we fix it. That’s my responsibility. And that’s what we’re going to do.”

On the Department of Justice’s obtaining of phone records, Obama said he wouldn’t comment on the specific case. Broadly, he said he would not apologise for leak investigations with a clear tie to national security.

“I make no apologies and I don’t think the American people would expect me not to be concerned,” Obama said.

Watch the clip below, courtesy of the Washington Free Beacon:



