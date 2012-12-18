Obama Left A Nice Message For A Newtown Football Coach And Teacher Last Night

Brett LoGiurato

Newtown High School football coach Steven George and teacher Bobby Pattison left President Barack Obama a message on George’s whiteboard Sunday, in advance of the president’s appearance to address mourners at an interfaith vigil in the school’s auditorium

About an hour after Obama finished his speech, George tweeted that he had received a message back:

If you can’t make out their correspondence, here’s what George and Pattison wrote:

Dear President Obama,

The Newtown community is so thankful that you are coming to help us heal. In times of adversity it is reassuring to know that we have a strong leader to help us recover.

And Obama’s response:

You’re in our thoughts and prayers.

