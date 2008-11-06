Today's Newspapers Sold Out Nationwide

Do you not subscribe to your local paper, thinking you can just read it online? Well, today, newspaper subscribers get the last laugh because they all have copies of their local paper while the newsstand copies are selling out, creating disappointed non-luddites across the country.



Indeed, the New York Times is already reportedly sold out throughout the city, with the Times printing another 50,000 copies to meet heightened demand. Anecdotal reports from Washington, D.C. (ok, it was Hilary’s mum) show that the NYT and The Washington Post, which had a better headline we think, are sold out down there as well. But The Washington Post is printing an “EXTRA” edition, with 26 more pages, according to Editor & Publisher. And the paper knows how to cash in on a good hting. These extra issues will go for $1.50, $1 more than the regular daily price.

But the newspaper market experiencing arguably the most sales: Chicago. Both the Sun-Times and the Tribune flew off the shelves today, and both papers are printing more.

Editor and Publisher: Readers seeking a piece of history snapped up copies of the Chicago Tribune and Chicago Sun-Times at a record pace Wednesday.

The Sun-Times said it increased its press run by 50% — and still sold out, according to newsstands across the city.

“It’s a great newspaper day,” Sun-Times spokesperson Tammy Chase said.

The tabloid printed more copies at mid-day, and planned to print and sell more Wednesday evening. Chase said she did not have exact numbrers of the press run yet — but that the city’s enthusiasm was evident.

“Apparently people are lined up at our Ashland (Avenue) plant to get copies,” Chase said in the early afternoon. She added she’s “never seen our Sun-Times Store busier.”

The Tribune printed 200,000 extra copies to meet the anticipated demand, spokesperson Michael Dizon said.

According to our search of Twitter updates about the LA Times, people have still been able to find that paper in Southern Cal, but you have to look for it. Of course, it’s only 1:30 there. Still, they’re printing 42,000 extra copies in addition to the 40,000 extra they added this morning, according to E&P.

Here’s what’s going on with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Detroit Free Press, the Indianapolis Star and The USA Today:

USA Today is also boosting its press run, up by some 500,000 copies, according to a staffer.

“We have people in our lobby waiting for copies of the paper,” said Jennifer Morrow, external communications manager for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We had early inquiries.”

Those inquiries prompted the AJC, which usually prints 50,000 single copies, to boost that up to 150,000 today. It is also planning a special section for Sunday.

At the Detroit Free Press, Editor Paul Anger said the few hundred copies delivered to the newsroom each day were redirected to circulation after copies became scarce. “We put out at least 30,000 extra [single copies] and they ran out,” he said. “We are going to be running out more, in the neighbourhood of 15,000 at least.”

Anger also noted the demand by readers to have a souvenir copy of something to indicate the historic element of Obama’s win. “It is amazing,” he said. “This is the ultimate souvenir.”

At The Indianapolis Star, meanwhile, the paper boosted its single-copy press run by 50%, according to John Kridelbaugh, vice-president, market development, who did not provide specifics. “We are running out of copies in spots, so we are doing recovery,” he said. “It is selling well.”

So grab an LA Times if you can find it (It’s a great paper that apparently no one on the East Coast regularly reads, and Sam Zell will thank you), and hang in there for those Extra editions.

Meanwhile, does anyone know what’s going on with The San Francisco Chronicle, The Boston Globe or The Washington Times. Ok, the latter’s headline was probably “McCain Loses”*, but still, we’re getting desperate for any commemorative paper here.

*That’s a joke. The Conservative paper’s real headline was “President Obama.” No doubt typed through gritted teeth.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.