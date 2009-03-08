Obama: News Mags' Last Hope

Not surprisingly, the Nov. 17 editions of Time and Newsweek with new President Barack Obama on the covers were the biggest sellers of the year for those books.

According to a Media Industry Newsletter survey that comes out tomorrow (of course, the Post’s Keith Kelly gets his hands on it first), Obama covers were the biggest sellers of the year for the newsweeklies, but also for Rolling Stone.

People magazine’s Obama cover, however, was only second in sales for it, topped by Brangelina’s new baby on Aug. 18. Guess the $12 million it paid for the exclusive pics was worth it.



