Obama appearance in New York City causes brief commotion

President Barack Obama caused quite a commotion Friday when he stopped inside a Fifth Avenue New York City office building.
A large crowd gathered outside, trying to catch a view of the former president as he left 160 Fifth Avenue.
It was not immediately clear what the president was attending to during his stop. A spokesperson for the president’s foundation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In the mostly liberal enclave of Manhattan, Obama was met with loud cheers as he walked to his motorcade.
He put on a pair of sunglasses and waved to the crowd before leaving the scene.
Watch his appearance below:
President Obama leaving 160 5th ave just now pic.twitter.com/kowtqnif9W
— Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) February 24, 2017
