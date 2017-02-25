Obama appearance in New York City causes brief commotion

Allan Smith
Barack ObamaAllan Smith/Business InsiderBarack Obama.

President Barack Obama caused quite a commotion Friday when he stopped inside a Fifth Avenue New York City office building.

A large crowd gathered outside, trying to catch a view of the former president as he left 160 Fifth Avenue.

It was not immediately clear what the president was attending to during his stop. A spokesperson for the president’s foundation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the mostly liberal enclave of Manhattan, Obama was met with loud cheers as he walked to his motorcade.

He put on a pair of sunglasses and waved to the crowd before leaving the scene.

Watch his appearance below:

