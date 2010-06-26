11 Ways Obama Will HAMMER The Rich With New Taxes

Did Bush leave a trap for his successor? Major tax breaks passed by the Bush administration will expire at the end of 2010, and on January 1 it’s going to look like Obama just went liberal crazy on the tax code.



Most of the damage will fall on couples who earn more than $250,000, as Obama plans to renew some tax breaks for the middle and lower class.

Beyond tax cut expiration, expect a new round of taxes to pay for ballooning government debt.

