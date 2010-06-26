11 Ways Obama Will HAMMER The Rich With New Taxes

Did Bush leave a trap for his successor? Major tax breaks passed by the Bush administration will expire at the end of 2010, and on January 1 it’s going to look like Obama just went liberal crazy on the tax code.

Most of the damage will fall on couples who earn more than $250,000, as Obama plans to renew some tax breaks for the middle and lower class.

Beyond tax cut expiration, expect a new round of taxes to pay for ballooning government debt.

The 35% income tax bracket is going back to 39.6%

Date: January 1, 2011

Details: Obama plans to let income tax cuts expire for couples who earn more than $250,000, bumping top tax brackets back to the Clinton era. The 33% tax bracket will rise to 36% and the 35% tax bracket will rise to 39.6%.

Middle-class equivalent: NA. Couples who earn $250,000 or less will probably enjoy an extension of Bush Tax Cuts.

The estate tax is coming back

Date: January 1, 2011

Details: The estate tax strangely lapsed to zero in 2010. Obama will right this fiscal error next year with a return to Bush era top rate of 45%... if not Clinton era top rate of 55%.

Middle-class equivalent: NA. People dying with less than $3.5 million (assuming Bush era exemptions) get to pass on their savings without federal taxation.

Long-term capital gains tax going back up to 20%

Date: January 1, 2011

Details: Expect Obama to let tax cuts expire for long-term capital gains, pushing top tax rates from 15% to 20%.

Middle-class equivalent: Also screwed. Only the bottom two tax brackets may escape.

No tax break for dividends

Date: January 1, 2011

Details: With the expiration of the Bush tax cut, dividends will be taxed at the same level as income -- up to 39.6% for the rich. Previously, tax cuts put the rate down at 15%

Middle-class equivalent: Also screwed.

New 28% limit on charitable deductions

Date: January 1, 2011

Details: Couples earning more than $250,000 may be limited in write-offs, including charitable deductions, to 28%. Although this may reduce total gifts to charity, the administration says the limit will close loopholes and raise $291-billion over 10 years.

Middle-class equivalent: NA

Medicare payroll tax is climbing to 2.35%

Date: 2013

Details: Couples earning more than $250,000 will pay an additional 0.9% of their wages to Medicare -- for a total of 2.35%.

Middle-class equivalent: NA

Brand new 3.8% tax on investment income

Date: 2013

Details: Couples earning more than $250,000 owe 3.8% of their investment income in another tax for Medicare. Deloitte says a single taxpayer making $1 million in wages and $100,000 in capital gains income would pay an additional $11,000 into Medicare than he does today.

Middle-class equivalent: NA. Even if the tax applied to everyone, the majority of Americans have practically no investment.

New $2,500 limit on FSA contributions

Date: 2013

Details: Write-offs for medical purchases -- via employer-based flexible spending accounts -- will be limited for everyone at $2,500. Currently, FSA write-offs are variously limited at $5,000 or unlimited.

Middle-class equivalent: Also screwed. And as a regressive tax, the FSA limit will hurt more the less you earn.

Less of your medical expense can be itemized

Date: 2013

Details: Today you can write off 92.5% of certain medical expense. Obama is scaling the number back to 90% as part of Health Care Reform.

Middle-class equivalent: Also screwed. Americans over 65 will get a stay until 2016.

The Cadillac Tax

Date: 2018

Details: This is a tax on insurers -- not individuals -- charging 40% on the part of insurance plans that exceeds $10,200 for individuals. But does anyone really think this fee won't get passed on to individuals?

Middle-class equivalent: Potentially screwed. Analysts say the majority of American health plans would trigger the luxury excise tax.

Value Added Tax

Date: ???

Details: Obama's finance guru Paul Volcker has predicted a federal sales tax, also known as a VAT. This counts as a tax against the rich, although...

Middle-class equivalent: The less your earn, the more pain comes with this regressive tax. An important clause in getting this controversial tax through Congress, however, could be an low-to-middle class tax break.

