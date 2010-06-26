11 Ways Obama Will HAMMER The Rich With New Taxes

Did Bush leave a trap for his successor? Major tax breaks passed by the Bush administration will expire at the end of 2010, and on January 1 it’s going to look like Obama just went liberal crazy on the tax code.
Most of the damage will fall on couples who earn more than $250,000, as Obama plans to renew some tax breaks for the middle and lower class.
Beyond tax cut expiration, expect a new round of taxes to pay for ballooning government debt.
Date: January 1, 2011
Details: Obama plans to let income tax cuts expire for couples who earn more than $250,000, bumping top tax brackets back to the Clinton era. The 33% tax bracket will rise to 36% and the 35% tax bracket will rise to 39.6%.
Middle-class equivalent: NA. Couples who earn $250,000 or less will probably enjoy an extension of Bush Tax Cuts.
Date: January 1, 2011
Details: The estate tax strangely lapsed to zero in 2010. Obama will right this fiscal error next year with a return to Bush era top rate of 45%... if not Clinton era top rate of 55%.
Middle-class equivalent: NA. People dying with less than $3.5 million (assuming Bush era exemptions) get to pass on their savings without federal taxation.
Date: January 1, 2011
Details: Expect Obama to let tax cuts expire for long-term capital gains, pushing top tax rates from 15% to 20%.
Middle-class equivalent: Also screwed. Only the bottom two tax brackets may escape.
Date: January 1, 2011
Details: With the expiration of the Bush tax cut, dividends will be taxed at the same level as income -- up to 39.6% for the rich. Previously, tax cuts put the rate down at 15%
Middle-class equivalent: Also screwed.
Date: January 1, 2011
Details: Couples earning more than $250,000 may be limited in write-offs, including charitable deductions, to 28%. Although this may reduce total gifts to charity, the administration says the limit will close loopholes and raise $291-billion over 10 years.
Middle-class equivalent: NA
Date: 2013
Details: Couples earning more than $250,000 will pay an additional 0.9% of their wages to Medicare -- for a total of 2.35%.
Middle-class equivalent: NA
Date: 2013
Details: Couples earning more than $250,000 owe 3.8% of their investment income in another tax for Medicare. Deloitte says a single taxpayer making $1 million in wages and $100,000 in capital gains income would pay an additional $11,000 into Medicare than he does today.
Middle-class equivalent: NA. Even if the tax applied to everyone, the majority of Americans have practically no investment.
Date: 2013
Details: Write-offs for medical purchases -- via employer-based flexible spending accounts -- will be limited for everyone at $2,500. Currently, FSA write-offs are variously limited at $5,000 or unlimited.
Middle-class equivalent: Also screwed. And as a regressive tax, the FSA limit will hurt more the less you earn.
Date: 2013
Details: Today you can write off 92.5% of certain medical expense. Obama is scaling the number back to 90% as part of Health Care Reform.
Middle-class equivalent: Also screwed. Americans over 65 will get a stay until 2016.
Date: 2018
Details: This is a tax on insurers -- not individuals -- charging 40% on the part of insurance plans that exceeds $10,200 for individuals. But does anyone really think this fee won't get passed on to individuals?
Middle-class equivalent: Potentially screwed. Analysts say the majority of American health plans would trigger the luxury excise tax.
Date: ???
Details: Obama's finance guru Paul Volcker has predicted a federal sales tax, also known as a VAT. This counts as a tax against the rich, although...
Middle-class equivalent: The less your earn, the more pain comes with this regressive tax. An important clause in getting this controversial tax through Congress, however, could be an low-to-middle class tax break.
