How Obama Plans To Raise $580 Billion In New Taxes By Ending Loopholes And Raising Taxes On The Rich

Obama’s budget — which is being rolled out today — seeks to raise $580 billion in new revenue, as part of a plan to reduce the deficit by $1.8 trillion over 10 years.



A preview document explains (vaguely) how the revenue will be raised.

Raises $580 billion for deficit reduction by limiting high-income tax benefits, without raising tax rates.

–Implements the Buffett Rule, requiring that households with incomes over $1 million pay at least 30% of their income (after charitable giving) in taxes.

— Limits the value of tax deductions and other tax benefits for the top 2% of families to 28%, reducing these tax benefits to levels closer to what middle-class families get.

There’s also this, which will sock a fair number of high earners.

— Ends a loophole that lets wealthy individuals circumvent contribution limits and accumulate millions in tax-preferred retirement accounts.

— Ends a loophole that lets financial managers pay tax on their carried interest income at the lower capital gains rate.

