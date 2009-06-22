Obama Needs To Start Thumping For The Energy Bill

Rep. Collin Peterson of Minnesota is the reason the climate bill is being watered down. [WSJ]

Siemens AG wants to go after GE’s ‘green’ business. [WSJ]

Price of oil slips as the World Bank says recession will be worse than expected. [Bloomberg]

Why is Obama so quiet about the climate change bill? [Guardian]

Airlines want more regulation of the oil industry. [Energy Source]

Raise the &%#$ing gas tax so we can fund improved infrastructure. [Infrastructurist]

SCE will install 250 MW of solar power on rooftops in California. [Greentech Media]

