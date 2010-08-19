Obama Needs To Go All In To Save This Economy

Earlier today I found myself at a godforsaken hole in the wall on Third Avenue known as the Village Pourhouse. To give you some idea of what the place is like, an interstate truck stop men’s bathroom would be considered “sophisticated” by comparison.



I was in the area to meet up with someone, when my phone unexpectedly died on me. This made a timely rendezvous nearly impossible.

I asked the bartender if she had an iPhone charger somewhere that I could use for a few minutes (I noticed she had an iPhone by the cash register). She looked around. Sorry, no charger, she explained, before utterly ignoring me for fifteen minutes to chat with some run of the mill juiceheads.

“Listen, if you can procure a charger for me, I’ll give you 20 bucks,” I told her.

Within three minutes, guess what I had plugged into the wall? My iPhone. I gave her the 20 Reserve Notes, as I had promised.

Barack Obama has been (allegedly) sad and ineffectual lately; some CNN article the other day questioned whether his presidency has become “incoherent.” (A bit unfair for a cable network that hired both Erick Erickson and Joy Behar recently to be calling anyone else incoherent, but that’s beside the point.)

President Obama, it’s time to offer that 20 dollar bill.

We need massive incentives for employers to get Americans back to work, now. We need massive tax breaks, tax holidays, and whatever else (capital gains moratorium?) to coax investment dollars out of douchey rich people’s bank accounts.

We all know the original stimulus was about as cohesive as a wall of knick-knacks at a T.G.I. Friday’s… Turtle overpass funding, tons of other random construction and research projects, education, other assorted total nonsense.

Go all in. Massive incentives. Massive stimulus. Right now.

With the proper push, anything is possible. Without it, this whole country will turn into a Cormac McCarthy novel.

Will it be as bad as the Great Depression? Was World War II as bad as World War I? Apples and oranges, but it’s a comparison I think we would all prefer to avoid having to make…

