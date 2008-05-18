Barack Obama Cashes In On Longest, Most Profitable Book Tour In History

Barack Obama is not just the favourite to become the next president of the United States. He’s also a multi-millionaire bestselling author–courtesy of a 24-month book tour paid for by ordinary Americans.



Senator Obama understands as well as any politician the power of a well-told story. He has risen in politics less on his track record than on his telling of his life story — a tale he has packaged into two hugely successful books that have helped make him a mega-best-selling, two-time Grammy-winning millionaire front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination at age 46. According to his publisher, there are more than three million copies of his books in print — and two more books on the way.

And if he wins the presidency, too? Gravy.

More at The New York Times >



