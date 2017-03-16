Here's Obama's 2017 NCAA Tournament bracket

When President Barack Obama was still in the White House, he made a point of filling out an annual March Madness bracket for both the men’s and women’s college basketball tournaments.

This year, Obama may no longer be in office, but his love of college basketball has seemingly not diminished. On Wednesday, one day ahead of the tournaments’ starts, Obama released his two brackets on his foundation’s website.

“In the spirit of good sportsmanship and good citizenship, here are President Obama’s picks for this year’s big dance,” read the blurb on his website.

On the women’s side, the 44th president went out on a total limb by picking UConn, winners of 100-plus consecutive games, to win the whole thing.

On the men’s side, Obama’s Final Four features Duke, Arizona, UConn, and Kentucky.

His final? Duke vs. UNC.

Here is Obama’s full men’s bracket:

And here is his bracket for the women’s tournament:

President Donald Trump has opted not to participate in the bracket bonanza this year.

