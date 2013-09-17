OBAMA: 'We Are Confronting Yet Another Mass Shooting'

President Barack Obama opened a press conference Monday by commenting on the shooting at the Washington Navy Yard, lamenting that “we are confronting yet another mass shooting.”

“And today it happened in a military installation in our nation’s capital,” Obama said.

These are men and women “who were going to work, doing their job, protecting all of us,” Obama said. “They are patriots. They did not expected to be attacked at home while in their offices.”

“We will do everything in our power to make sure whoever carried out this cowardly act will be held responsible,” he added.

Two Navy officials told The Associated Press that at least six people have been killed and as many as 10 were wounded in the shooting.

Police chief Cathy Lanier said one shooter is dead and that there are potentially two other shooters wearing military-style uniforms.

Obama’s remarks came at the start of a press conference that focused on the five-year anniversary of the financial crisis.

