Obama Names Former Governor Ray Mebus As First-Ever Oil Czar

The biggest news in tonight’s live presidential address is the appointment of the first-ever oil czar:



Earlier, I asked Ray Mabus, the Secretary of the Navy, a former governor of Mississippi, and a son of the Gulf, to develop a long-term Gulf Coast Restoration Plan as soon as possible. The plan will be designed by states, local communities, tribes, fishermen, businesses, conservationists, and other Gulf residents. And BP will pay for the impact this spill has had on the region.

Although it’s easy to be sceptical of yet another bureaucrat to take charge a particular sector, there’s no denying that Mabus is the perfect man for the job. He’s got Gulf ties, Naval ties, and an impressive legal record as Mississippi state auditor, in which position he led a major FBI sting to catch embezzeling county officials.

Now click here to meet 27 more Obama czars >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.