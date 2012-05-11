AMAZING: More People Think Obama Is Muslim Now Than Four Years Ago

Photo: YouTube/White House

Four years has done nothing to change the impression among a significant chunk of the American public that President Barack Obama practices Muslim faith. In fact, more people believe it now than during the 2008 campaign.



According to a new study released today by the Public Religion Research Institute, 16 per cent of Americans — one in six — believe Obama is a Muslim. That’s up from 12 per cent in the 2008 campaign, according to a Pew Research centre survey. Obama is a Christian.

“It has a lot to do with his background,” Daniel Cox, PRRI’s lead research, told Business Insider in a phone interview this afternoon. “He’s said it himself: He has a funny sounding name. It’s very non-traditional as far as American standard names go. And there’s his upbringing — he spent a lot of years studying abroad.

“I think this plays into this idea that he’s not as traditionally or typically American as many may see it. And I do want to stress that it is a very specific subset of folks that are viewing him this way.”

That subset is driven largely by Republican voters this time, whereas in the Pew survey four years ago the belief spread out evenly across partisan lines.

About a quarter of both Republican (25 per cent) and evangelical (24 per cent) voters think Obama is a Muslim.

What was more staggering to Cox was the fact that only about 40 per cent of voters correctly identified that he was Christian. Only one in four Americans know that he is correctly a Protestant.

“To me, it says that Americans aren’t paying a lot of attention, and President Obama — although he’s very eloquent in the way he talks about his faith and it’s clearly very important to him — doesn’t wear his religion on his sleeve,” Cox said.

On the other side, most voters can correctly identify that Mitt Romney is Mormon. Overall, it’s a little more than half. But that number shrinks to less than half with Catholics (45 per cent) and Democratic (43 per cent) voters. Among Republicans, though, knowledge of Romney’s Mormon faith has jumped 10 points since October, suggesting a bump in understanding from paying attention to the primary season.

Romney is following the path of John McCain in 2008 — evangelicals are growing to accept him and look at him favourably, but he does not inspire a lot of strong emotion.

Overall, Obama was the voters’ choice in the PRRI poll: He beats Romney 47 per cent to 38 per cent among all voters.

