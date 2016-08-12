President Obama revealed his summer playlist to prove he has better taste in music than you

Getty Images President Barack Obama listens to everything from The Beach Boys to Jay Z.

Even as president, Barack Obama still has time to listen to music — as well as prove he has better taste than you.

Obama recently took to his official Twitter account to reveal his gigantic summer music playlist. He even broke it down by “daytime” and “nighttime” jams.

You can learn a lot about him by looking at what he likes listening to:

Been waiting to drop this: summer playlist, the encore. What’s everybody listening to? pic.twitter.com/mqh1YVrycj

— President Obama (@POTUS) August 11, 2016

Here are the full lists:

Daytime:

1. “LoveHate Thing” – Wale

2.“Smooth Sailin'” – Leon Bridges

3. “Elevator Operator” – Courtney Barnett

4. “Home” – Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeroes

5. “Many the Miles” – Sara Bareilles

6. “Tightrope” – Janelle Monáe

7. “Classic Man” – Jidenna

8. “So Ambitious” – Jay Z feat. Pharell

9. “Me Gustas Tu” – Manu Chao

10. “Forever Begins” – Common

11. “The Man” – Aloe Blacc

12. “As We Enter” – Nas & Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley

13. “Sinnerman” – Nina Simone

14. “U Got the Look” – Prince

15. “Rock Steady” – Aretha Franklin

16. “Good Vibrations” – Beach Boys

17. “Don’t Owe You A Thang” – Gary Clark Jr.

18. “Man Like That” – Gin Wigmore

19. “II B.S. (Edit)” – Charles Mingus

Nighttime:

1. “If I Have My Way” – Chrisette Michele

2. “Espera” – Esperanza Spalding

3. “Tell It Like It Is” – Aaron Neville

4. “Alright” – Ledisi

5. “Trapped By A Thing Called Love” – Denise LaSalle

6. “Lady” – D’Angelo

7. “So Very Hard to Go” – Tower of Power

8. “Midnight Sun” – Carmen McRae

9. “Cucurrucucú Paloma” – Caetano Veloso

10. “Green Aphrodisiac” – Corinne Bailey Rae

11. “I’ll Be There For You/You’re All I Need” – Mary J. Blige/Method Man

12. “Lover Man” – Billie Holiday

13. “Criminal” – Fiona Apple

14. “Acid Rain” – Chance the Rapper

15. “My Funny Valentine” – Miles Davis

16. “Do You Feel Me” – Anthony Hamilton

17. “If I Get Lonely” – Janet Jackson

18. “Lean In” – Lizz Wright

19. “All Day Music” – War

20. “Say Yes” – Floetry

Obama listens to a diverse array of music. His choices range from Chance the Rapper to Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeroes to Aretha Franklin. He also includes Prince on the playlist. Prince, who passed away in April, is a self-proclaimed favourite of Obama’s.

Another observation is that Obama doesn’t just listen to the hits: his Beach Boys pick isn’t “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” but rather “Good Vibrations.” His playlist also spans multiple decades and genres, digging up from both the past and the present.

The only egregious snub seems to be a single song from the Broadway musical “Hamilton,” which the president loves so much that he brought Lin-Manuel Miranda and the rest of the cast to the White House to perform a few songs from it. And no, that track from Anthony Hamilton doesn’t count.

We are currently in the final stretch of Obama’s presidency. While his legacy will be fiercely debated amongst both his fans and critics, there’s one thing they should be able to agree on: the man has really good taste in culture.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.