Obama Caused A Huge Traffic Jam After He Stopped To Play Catch

Twitter.com/MegCerullo A photo of the traffic jam caused by President Obama’s motorcade during his visit with D.C. little leaguers.

President Barack Obama’s decision to play ball with some little leaguers en route to a fundraiser snarled rush hour traffic in Washington D.C. Monday evening.

A press pool report written by McClatchy’s Lesley Clark noted Obama made “an unscheduled side trip to visit and chat” with young baseball players in Friendship Park en route to a fundraiser shortly before 6 p.m.

“It’s a great day for baseball,” Obama said.

According to Clark, the president only spent about 12 minutes posing for photos and tossing a ball to one of the children. However, that short visit was enough to cause rush hour traffic problems.

“Trip to the ball fields was uneventful, but for commuters backed up along DC streets and the Key Bridge,” wrote Clark.

The White House pointed out to Clark that Obama’s visit to the little leaguers came ahead of his planned trip to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

On Twitter, a local radio station and several commuters described the delays caused by Obama’s little league detour. View some of the tweets from the gridlock below.









Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.