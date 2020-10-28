Obama mocked Trump for tweeting 'crazy things' as the president complained on Twitter that Fox News was airing his predecessor's speech

JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump to update him on transition planning in the Oval Office at the White House on November 10, 2016 in Washington,DC.

Former President Barack Obama did not hold back while criticising President Donald Trump during in a speech in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday.

Obama mocked Trump over his taxes and for sharing conspiracy theories on Twitter.

Trump responded via Twitter, assailing Fox News for airing Obama’s speech.

Former President Barack Obama on Tuesday mocked his successor’s “crazy” Twitter habits during a speech in Orlando, Florida, where he was campaigning for Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump aired his grievances in real time on Twitter, complaining that Fox News was airing Obama’s speech.

Obama criticised Trump for using his favoured social media platform to amplify a baseless QAnon conspiracy theory that Osama bin Laden was never actually killed, and that Obama and Biden may have had SEAL Team 6 killed to cover it up.

“Our president of the United States retweeted a post that claimed the Navy SEALs didn’t actually kill Bin Laden. Think about that. And we act like, well, OK. It’s not OK!” Obama said.

Trump was widely criticised for elevating the bin Laden conspiracy theory, including by retired US Navy Adm. William McRaven, the former head of US Special Operations Command.

“It was a little bit like denying the moon landing,” McRaven told CNN earlier this month, describing the conspiracy theory Trump shared as “so crazy.”

While Obama excoriated Trump over his Twitter antics on Tuesday, the president was tweeted away â€” just one week away from Election Day.

Obama says Americans won't have to worry about Biden and Harris tweeting "crazy things" every day: "Our president of the United States retweeted a post that claimed the Navy SEALs didn't actually kill Bin Laden. Think about that. And we act like, 'Well, okay.' It's not okay!" pic.twitter.com/aHbQAaN5mD — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 27, 2020

“Now @FoxNews is playing Obama’s no crowd, fake speech for Biden, a man he could barely endorse because he couldn’t believe he won. Also, I PREPAID many Millions of Dollars in Taxes,” Trump tweeted in what was seemingly a response to comments Obama made on his successor’s taxes.

Obama brought up the topic as he directed criticism at Trump’s inability to convince Senate Republicans to prioritise an economic relief package as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the US. The GOP instead focused on confirming Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

“The only people truly better off than they were four years ago are the billionaires that got Trump’s tax cuts,” Obama said. “In the meantime, he has not been able to manage extending relief to millions of families who can’t pay the rent right now, can’t put food on the table right now.”

He added: “You know, I don’t understand how it is that he cannot organise Republicans in Congress to do the right thing. And it’s not like it’s his money that we’re asking to pay because he doesn’t pay taxes.”

President Obama: "I do not understand how it is that [Trump] cannot organize Republicans in Congress to do the right thing — and it's not like it's his money we're asking to pay 'cause he doesn't pay taxes." pic.twitter.com/WdtVL8RN69 — The Hill (@thehill) October 27, 2020

A bombshell report from The New York Times last month said Trump only paid $US750 in taxes in 2016 and 2017. Trump dismissed the Times report as “totally fake news.”

The Times also recently reported that tax records show Trump paid $US188,561 in taxes to China through his business ventures there between 2013 and 2015, far more than he paid in the US in 2016 and 2017. China is one of three foreign countries where Trump has a bank account, per the report.

Trump is the first president in decades to refuse to release his tax returns.

