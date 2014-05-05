Here's The Missing Slide From The White House Correspondents' Dinner

On Saturday night, a technical glitch made the world miss one of President Barack Obama’s punchlines at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Obama was joking about President George W. Bush’s recent foray into painting, and said he planned to do the same after he leaves office in two years. The punchline is — well, that he’s not so good. But the slide never showed up on the screen.

NBC’s Peter Alexander tweeted out the missing punchline Monday morning:

The punchline America missed: finally, the elusive #WHCD slide showing off Obama’s work of art. pic.twitter.com/HRUAOQ6iFm

— Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) May 5, 2014

Obama played it off well during his speech.

“George W. Bush took up painting after he left office, which inspired me to take up my own artistic side,” he said.

“I’m sure we’ve got a shot of this,” he said to laughter, once it was clear there were technical difficulties. “Maybe not. The joke doesn’t work without the slide. Oh well. Assume that it was funny.”

