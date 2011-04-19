WATCH: Michelle Obama And Jill Biden Talk Malia Obama Dating, Joe Biden Dozing On "The View"

Michelle Obama and Dr. Jill Biden showed up on “The View” today — and reminded us that (right now, at least) they’re infinitely more fun to look at and listen to than their husbands.



The First Lady confirmed that President Obama, who’s got plenty to worry about already, is entering the daughter-lockdown phase of fatherhood. He recently narrowed his eyes at an ensemble daughter Malia cooked up for a co-ed party.

Meanwhile, Joy Behar grilled Biden about the vice president’s apparent nap during the president’s budget speech last week.

Biden shrugged it off, saying, “He does that to me all the time.”

(Obama and Biden also defended President Obama’s appointment of retired Gen. Stanley McChrystal to an advisory panel on military families. The choice was controversial because of McChrystal’s disparaging comments about the administration and his alleged role in the cover-up of Pat Tillman‘s friendly-fire death. When asked if they’d spoken to Tillman’s mother, who has spoken out against the appointment, Michelle Obama answered, “We have not.”)

Video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

