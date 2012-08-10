Barack Obama Is Having An Amazing Summer — Check Out The Photos

Photo: White House via Flickr

White House photographer Pete Souza has posted a new crop of photos on the White House Flickr feed, giving us another behind-the-scenes look at President Barack Obama’s goings-on this summer.



While Obama may be locked in a tight battle for re-election, it doesn’t seem to be getting him down. From hanging out with Lebron James to feeding kids strawberry pie in Ohio, the president looks like he’s actually having a great time on the campaign trail.

Obama holds a baby while greeting guests during an Independence Day celebration on the South Lawn of the White House, July 4. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Obama holds another baby at the White House Independence Day celebration. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama watch from the White House roof as fireworks erupt over the National Mall on July 4. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Obama talks with people outside Kozy Corners restaurant in Oak Harbor, Ohio, July 5. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Obama runs around his desk in the Oval Office with Sarah Froman, daughter of Nancy Goodman and Mike Froman, Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics, July 9. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Obama plays with Katia Wolfsthal, daughter of departing staffer Jon Wolfsthal, Special Advisor to the Vice President for Nonproliferation, in the Oval Office, July 11. (Official White House Photo by Chuck Kennedy) Obama talks with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi following a meeting with Democratic Leadership in the Oval Office, July 11. At left, Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin talks with Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Obama blows a kiss to Oren Baer, son of Ken Baer, the departing Associate Director for Communications and Strategic Planning at OMB, during a visit to the Oval Office, July 12. Baer's daughter, Avital, and wife, Caron Gremont, watch at left. (Official White House Photo by Lawrence Jackson) Obama listens to Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., aboard Air Force One during a flight to Norfolk, Va., July 13. Seated, from left, are: Senior Advisor David Plouffe; Jon Favreau, Director of Speechwriting; and former Virginia Governor Tim Kaine. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Obama talks with people following his visit to Rick's Cafe in Virginia Beach, Va., July 13. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Obama waves as he heads to the motorcade after a stop at Berry's Produce market in Mechanicsville, Va., July 14. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Obama talks with patrons as he waits for his lunch order during a stop at Skyline chilli in Cincinnati, Ohio, July 16. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Obama talks with LeBron James as First Lady Michelle Obama hugs Deron Williams during their greet with members of the U.S. Men's Olympic basketball team at halftime of the game against Brazil at the Verizon centre in Washington, D.C., July 16. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Obama talks with coach Geno Auriemma and members of the U.S. Women's Olympic basketball team following their 99-67 win over Brazil July 16. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Obama kisses the First Lady for the 'Kiss Cam' at the U.S. Men's Olympic basketball team's game against Brazil July 16. Vice President Joe Biden and Malia Obama look up at the jumbotron. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Michelle Obama talks with children attending Camp Noah as they make trail mix at the McAlpine Park Recreation centre in Birmingham, Ala., July 18, 2012. (Official White House Photo by Chuck Kennedy) Vice President Joe Biden arrives for a meeting with Obama, Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, and National Security Advisor Tom Donilon in the Oval Office, July 18. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Obama visits with Evan McRae, a nine-year-old Make-A-Wish recipient from Brooklyn, N.Y., in the Oval Office, July 19. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Obama presents a birthday cake to Personal Secretary Anita Decker in the Oval Office, July 19. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Obama greets patrons and restaurant staff during a local stop at the Gateway Breakfast House in Portland, Ore., July 24. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Obama signs a photograph as he greets people on the tarmac upon arrival at Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans, La., July 25. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Obama talks with Biden and Chief of Staff Jack Lew in the Oval Office, July 26. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Biden watches as Obama is photographed with Petty Officer Taylor Morris in the Green Room of the White House, July 26. Obama presented a Purple Heart to Morris, who was participating in a tour of the White House with other wounded warriors and their families. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Obama holds a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, July 26. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Obama listens to Biden during the Cabinet meeting July 26. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Cabinet Members talk in the Red Room of the White House before the official Cabinet group photo. Pictured, from left, are: Energy Secretary Steven Chu; Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius; Chief of Staff Jack Lew; Interior Secretary Ken Salazar; Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack; Education Secretary Arne Duncan; Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood; and Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner. (Official White House Photo by Chuck Kennedy) Obama laughs with Sebelius following the official Cabinet group photo in the Grand Foyer of the White House. Pictured, from left, are: Chu, LaHood, Duncan, and Attorney General Eric Holder. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Obama delivers remarks at the White House International AIDS Conference reception in the East Room, July 26. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) Obama hugs a member of the American Legion Boys Nation in the East Wing during their tour of the White House, July 27. (Official White House Photo by Lawrence Jackson) Obama waves as he boards Air Force One at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, N.Y., July 30. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza) He's still not having as much fun as Bubba did... Check out these hilarious photos of Bill Clinton >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.