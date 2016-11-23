Obama jokes that Michael Jordan is 'more than just an internet meme' during Medal of Freedom ceremony

President Barack Obama on Tuesday reminded attendees of the Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony that Michael Jordan was also a successful basketball player.

While presenting Jordan and several others with the medal, Obama joked that Jordan is “more than just an internet meme,” referring, of course to the infamous “Crying Jordan” meme.

Coincidentally, Jordan appeared as if he may have been crying during the ceremony.

Actual crying Jordan (?) after Obama shoutout as “more than just an internet meme” pic.twitter.com/jZHVYHZ3zx

— Brett LoGiurato (@BrettLoGiurato) November 22, 2016

Jordan won six championships and four MVPs with the Chicago Bulls and is largely considered the greatest basketball player ever. It’s worth remembering at a time when he’s more popular for crying.

