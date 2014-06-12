Obama Compared Tumblr Founder David Karp To Lebron James During A Q&A At The White House

President Obama invited Tumblr founder David Karp to the White House for a Q&A session about education in America.

The segment focused on the importance of higher education and what the government is doing to make college more affordable.

What went down was pretty amazing.

Karp dropped out of high school to focus on Tumblr, and he never got his GED, let alone a college degree. Obama emphasised that Karp’s story should be taken as an exception to the rule.

“If you can do it, more power to you,” he said. “There are only going to be so many Zuckerbergs or Gates’ who are able to short-circuit the traditional path.”

Last year, the 27-year-old sold his blogging site to Yahoo for about $US1.1 billion.

“You wouldn’t know it by looking at you, but you’re like LeBron or Durant,” Obama said to Karp, comparing the Tumblr founder to some of the NBA’s biggest stars.

Even the president’s daughters use Tumblr, though that may have been a violation of the site’s terms of service.

According to Tumblr’s policies: “You have to be at least 13 years old to use Tumblr. We’re serious: it’s a hard rule, based on U.S. federal and state legislation. ‘But I’m, like, 12.9 years old!’ you plead. Nope, sorry. If you’re younger than 13, don’t use Tumblr. Ask your parents for a Playstation 4, or try books.”

Obama’s youngest daughter, Sasha, turned 13 years old yesterday.

“Now that she’s 13, according to our terms of service, she’s officially old enough to use Tumblr,” Karp said to Obama.

“She wasn’t old enough before that?” the president replied. “I’m going to have to talk to somebody about that.”

You can watch the whole thing on the White House’s Tumblr page.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.