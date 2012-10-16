Now The Obama Campaign Is Slamming Gallup For Skewing Its Poll Results

President Barack Obama’s presidential campaign slammed Gallup Monday over the results of a new Gallup/USA Today poll that shows Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney leading by five points among likely voters in swing states.



In a memo released by the Obama campaign, pollster Joel Benenson calls the Gallup/USA Today survey an “extreme outlier” that reveals “underscores deep flaws in Gallup’s likely voter screen.”

Read the full memo below:



Memo from joel benenson from grace_lightning

