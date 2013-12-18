President Obama With A Bunch Of Fancy Tech People

Barack Obama had a bunch of CEOs from major tech companies to the White House to talk about the Healthcare website, NSA, and other topics.

According to Politico, Obama was mostly interested in talking about Healthcare, while the Silicon Valley folks were mostly interested in talking about the NSA.

We’re not really sure how much either side gets out of these meetings, but it’s good for optics, we suppose.

And speaking of optics, here’s a clip of Obama saying to Netflix CEO Reed Hastings that he wants an advanced copy of next season’s House of Cards.

