Obama Has Historic Meeting With Man In Horse Head Mask

Reuters A person in a horse head mask waits to meet the president in Colorado.

President Barack Obama was in Denver, Colorado Tuesday night where he had a close encounter with a man in a horse head mask. These masks are quite popular and have become something of an internet meme.

Obama apparently shook hands with the masked man after eating dinner at the Wazee Supper Club with five people who wrote him letters. Following his meal, Obama went into the street to greet crowds that had formed outside the restaurant.

According to a press pool report written by Wall Street Journal White House correspondent Colleen McCain Nelson, “one onlooker wore a large horse head.”

“It’s unclear what message he hoped to convey to the president,” Nelson added.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider asking how the president reacted to meeting the man in the horse head mask or whether there was any concern he might be a security threat.

Luckily, photographers were on hand to capture pictures of the historic meeting between the president and the man in the meme horse head mask. View photographs of the encounter below.

