If You Missed Barack Obama's Big Meet The Press Interview, Watch The Whole Thing Here

President Barack Obama made a rare appearance on the Sunday political talk shows today, giving an exclusive interview to Meet The Press as negotiations on the fiscal cliff come down to the wire.



The 30-minute interview, which was taped at the White House Saturday, covered a broad range of topics. In addition to defending his position on the fiscal cliff, Obama discussed his top four priorities going into his second term (immigration reform, stabilizing the economy, domestic energy production, and raising taxes on the wealthy), as well as his position on gun control in the wake of the Newtown elementary school massacre.

Later in the interview, Obama defended former Republican Senator Chuck Hagel, saying that he doesn’t see any reason why he should be disqualified from being nominated as Secretary of defence. Hagel is rumoured to be Obama’s top pick for that post, but has recently come under fire from both Republicans and Democrats over his record on Israel and anti-gay statements he made about a former ambassador nominee during the Clinton administration.

The interview aired Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m. Watch the whole thing below, courtesy of MSNBC:



