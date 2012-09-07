Obama's Speech Gets Panned

Getty Images



CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s only been a few minutes since President Barack Obama accepted the nomination at the Democratic National Convention, but his speech is already being panned as mediocre and largely void of substance. “A great speech is more than the sum of its parts,” New York Times polling guru Nate Silver tweeted after the speech. “Don’t think Obama met that standard.”

In a snap recap of the speech titled “Why Obama’s Speech Fell Short,” National Journal columnist Ron Fournier criticised the President for failing to offer a substantive vision of what he plans to accomplish if given a second term.

The speech, Fournier writes, “wasn’t a blueprint as much as it was a collection of lofty goals and promises.”

“He might want to consider offering more details in the debates, policy speeches, and ads,” he added. “For now, voters must settle for prose.”

Appearing on Fox News right after the speech, conservative pundit Charles Krauthammer was far more harsh, calling Obama’s speech “one of the emptiest speeches I have ever seen on the national stage,” and noting that it was a marked contrast to Obama’s aspirational 2008 acceptance speech.

Liberal pundits were slightly more measured, but there appears to be widespread agreement that Obama’s big speech did not live up to expectations.

Kevin Drum of Mother Jones asked if Obama ‘phoned it in’.

But former Clinton strategist James Carville, appearing on CNN, said what everyone was really thinking:

“This was probably not the best speech of the convention.”

