The Obama Campaign Counterpunches Mitt Romney On Medicare With Its Own Forceful Ad

On Tuesday, we showed you an effective first punch on Medicare from the Romney campaign in a television ad buy. The Obama campaign answered on Friday with its own ad, entitled “Facts.”



The ad will air in eight crucial swing states — New Hampshire, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, Ohio, Iowa, Colorado and Nevada. A notable exception is Pennsylvania, which has a growing population of ageing seniors.

The Obama ad relies heavily on a non-partisan study from AARP, which supported the Affordable Care Act. AARP concluded that Obamacare “cracks down on Medicare fraud, waste and abuse” and “expands the number of people eligible for free preventive and wellness benefits.”

“And the Ryan plan? AARP says it ‘would undermine’ Medicare and ‘could lead to higher costs for seniors,'” the Obama ad says.

An item of note in the ad is the narrator using the term “Obamacare,” which President Barack Obama has been trying to turn into a positively connoted term on the campaign trail.

Romney campaign spokeswoman Andrea Saul already responded to the ad, saying “President Obama’s new ad ‘Facts’ gets the facts wrong.” She continued, laying out the basic theme of Mitt Romney’s whiteboard presentation on Thursday.

Watch the full Obama ad below:

