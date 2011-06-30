And Speaking Of Gaffes... Check Out Obama's Latest

Well, we poked fun at Michele Bachmann yesterday for saying that the founding fathers fought hard against slavery, so it’s only fair that we point out a President Obama gaffe that we missed last week.



While speaking to troops at Fort Drum last week, the President was describing his long relationship with the Army’s 10th Mountain Division. Then he mentioned one member of the division in particular:

First time I saw 10th Mountain Division, you guys were in southern Iraq. When I went back to visit Afghanistan, you guys were the first ones there. I had the great honour of seeing some of you because a comrade of yours, Jared Monti, was the first person who I was able to award the Medal of honour to who actually came back and wasn’t receiving it posthumously.”

The trouble was, Jared Monti hadn’t come back. He had been killed in action two years earlier. Obama had awarded him a Medal of honour posthumously at the White House, where his parents accepted it.

The soldier Obama meant to mention last Thursday was Sal Giunta. He later apologized personally to Jared Monti’s family for the mistake.

