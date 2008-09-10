Obama/McCain Pounce On Fannie Freddie CEO Severance Outrage

Both Obama and McCain are predictably denouncing Fannie and Freddie CEO’s multi-million dollar severance packages. Obama even went to the trouble of writing a letter.



NYT: “Under no circumstances should the executives of these institutions earn a windfall at a time when the U.S. Treasury has taken unprecedented steps to rescue these companies with taxpayer resources,” Mr. Obama wrote.

Senator John McCain, the Republican presidential nominee, has said on the campaign trail that the government rescue of Fannie and Freddie should not turn into a bailout for their top executives and Wall Street investors.

Who knows, the protest might even work:

Mr. Mudd and Mr. Syron are bracing for scrutiny. Mr. Syron has hired legal and public relations advisers and is paying for them himself.

A spokesman for Mr. Syron, George Sard, said his client was not seeking a windfall and was helping with the transition. Mr. Syron also does not plan to seek the $8.8 million cash payment, according to a person briefed on Mr. Syron’s thinking.

Mr. Mudd has hired Robert B. Barnett, a high-profile Washington lawyer, to represent him in any negotiations with the government. His legal fees, according to Mr. Mudd’s employment agreement with Fannie Mae, will be paid by the company. “We are discussing all matters with the government, and Mr. Mudd has been asked to stay on in a transitional role, and he is open to doing so,” Mr. Barnett said.

